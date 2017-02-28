Lisa Kudrow Shoots Down Possibility of a Friends Reunion: 'I Don't Want to Watch [Middle-Aged] Me'

Sorry Friends fans, Lisa Kudrow doesn’t see a TV reunion working out — and you can thank the aging process for that.

Stopping by the Today show on Tuesday, the actress, who played Phoebe Buffay on the hit ’90s sitcom, was asked about the possibility of getting the gang back together for a reunion.

“Do you think you it would ever happen? Do you think you could get the group together?” Savannah Guthrie, 45, asked her.

“Me personally? No,” Kudrow joked. “But we have convened, privately, for dinner and it was great.”

“That’s not working for me,” Guthrie joked back.

Kudrow went on to jokingly brag about the dinner date she had with her former cast members.

“It was really fun. We had a good time. It was hilarious and we were laughing nonstop,” the 53-year-old said. “That was really mean. But if we don’t tell you one is coming and then it doesn’t happen, you have no reason to be disappointed. I’m managing expectations.”

“I don’t see it happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it.” Kudrow added. “The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

“Now we’re boring, middle-aged people,” Guthrie said.

“Right,” Kudrow replied. “I don’t want to watch me.”