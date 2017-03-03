Lisa Kudrow Reveals a Friends Guest Star Told Her, 'Now You're F---able'

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Friends saw plenty of guest stars over its 10 seasons, but as Lisa Kudrow revealed Wednesday on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, only one sticks out in her mind as a particularly sour scene-stealer.

“The worst behavior, off the top of my head?” she asked, after a fan called in to ask Kudrow what the worst behavior she’d seen from a guest star had been. “I rehearsed without makeup most of the week, and then on show night, I’m in hair and makeup, and I was told, ‘Oh wow, now you’re f—able.’ That’s bad behavior, I’d say.”

Fellow guest Jennifer Beals asked Kudrow, who starred on the hit NBC comedy as Phoebe, if she retaliated after the insulting comment was made.

“I told Matt LeBlanc,” said Kudrow, who was on hand to promote her newest film Table 19, and the TLC series she executive-produces, Who Do You Think You Are? “He’s like a big brother.”

Kudrow’s relationship with LeBlanc and her other Friends co-stars has endured in the years since the show went off the air, and the actress revealed Tuesday that the famous group recently sat down for a reunion dinner. “It was really fun. We had such a good time,” she said in an interview on TODAY. “It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop.”

Despite the positive meeting, Kudrow went on to squash any rumors of a reunion. “If we don’t tell you one’s coming and it doesn’t happen, you have no reason to be disappointed,” she said. “I’m managing expectations. I don’t see it happening…it would be fun.”