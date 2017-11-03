12 of the Sweetest Photos of Longtime Loves (and Newlyweds!) Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet

They’ve been together for over a decade — but Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet just tied the knot! Take a look back at their pre-wedded romance

By @dianapearl_

ROSES ARE RED

Momoa channeled his inner Bachelor with a single red rose between his teeth at the January 2017 premiere of Live By Night

DRESS UP

The two are always adorable on Momoa's Instagram, and in this shot, he called her the "Moon of my life" and his "Partner in crime."

ALWAYS ADORABLE

An intimate moment on the red carpet at the Live By Night premiere in January. 

MISSING YOU

When Momoa was missing Bonet in November 2016, he couldn't help but post a snap of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption, "Mi amor Be home soon baby."

FAMILY FUN

Joining Bonet's daughter Zoë Kravitz, the duo attended the premiere of Conan the Barbarian in August 2011. 

TOO CUTE

Later at the premiere of Conan the Barbarian — which Momoa starred in — he and Bonet engaged in a little red carpet PDA.

STRIKE A POSE

Momoa posted a photo with their kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf on Instagram at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in August 2016 — and the family of four were clearly having a blast. 

KISS KISS

Never ones to shy away from a little PDA, Momoa and Bonet shared a smooch at the 2015 InStyle Awards. 

BOTTOMS UP

In Belfast, mom and dad had a pint — while the kids took center stage in the Instagram shot.

HUG IT OUT

Momoa gave Bonet a hug-from-behind at the Divergent premiere. 

KEEP IT CASUAL

Momoa shared a cute couple shot of the pair on Instagram. 

BIG SMILES

You can't fake grins like these. 

