DWTS’ Contestant Lindsey Stirling Has Injured Her Knee and May Be Unable to Compete

Dancing With the Stars front-runner Lindsey Stirling has injured herself for the second time this season — and it remains unclear whether or not she’ll be able to perform during Monday’s show.

“Lindsey injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe,” a DWTS source told PEOPLE, who explains that the girls from the troupe are standing in for her at rehearsal and pro Sharna Burgess, who was eliminated alongside her partner Derek Fisher earlier this season, is learning her routines in case Lindsay is too injured to perform.

“Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday,” the DWTS source continued.

This is the second major injury for Stirling, who suffered a rib injury two weeks ago but danced through the pain to remain a serious contender for the Mirrorball Trophy.

“She’s doing better,” Stirling’s partner Mark Ballas told reporters after the show at the time. “She wanted to be here tonight [to talk to press], but I told her she needed to go rest and put ice on her ribs. I was with her yesterday when it happened. We took the X-ray — I was really nervous at that point because if there had been a break or a fracture, that would have been a huge problem. There’s no break or fracture. They call it a floating rib.”

He added, “I know that the muscles between the ribs are really painful — it’s the worst. It’s going to take a minute. We’re going to ice it, but luckily she’s in a state where she can continue [in the competition].”

PEOPLE’s special issue, 25 Seasons of Dancing with the Stars, is on stands now.

RELATED VIDEO: YouTube Star Lindsey Stirling On Overcoming Anorexia: ‘I Knew I Could Be Happy Again’

If Stirling does return to the ballroom on Monday, she’ll be dancing both a new routine and an iconic dance from DWTS history. In addition to the new dance, she and Ballas are set to perform a tango to “Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris, which was originally performed in Season 18 by ice dancer Meryl Davis and Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Stirling is currently scheduled to head out on tour again in the winter — this time with Ballas and his wife BC Jean‘s band.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.