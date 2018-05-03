40 Years After Starring in Bionic Woman, Lindsay Wagner Says She's Back!

Dana Rose Falcone and Natalie Stone
May 03, 2018 03:19 PM

When Lindsay Wagner took on the role of Jaime Sommers in The Bionic Woman more than 40 years ago, she didn’t realize the impact it would have.

“It was the beginning of changing the image of women in the media,” the actress, 68, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue (on stands Friday) of playing the special agent.

Maarten de Boer/Getty

Reflecting on the stardom that came with the role, which she starred in for three seasons from 1976-78, she admits it was “overwhelming.”

REX/Shutterstock

“Anybody over the age of 34 still tells me how I was such a big part of their childhood,” shares Wagner, who earned two best actress Golden Globe nominations (1977 and 1978) and won the best actress Emmy in 1977 for the role of Sommers.

Since the action drama series ended over four decades ago, Wagner continued to act, but she eventually focused on a public-speaking career. But recently Wagner, whodivorced from her producer husband, Lawrence Mortor, in 1993, felt Hollywood calling again.

  • For more on Wagner, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday
Perry Hagopian

She stars in the movie Samson (available May 8 on DVD and digital) and landed an upcoming role on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

“I’m kind of being guided to come back,” she says. “The heart wants what the heart wants, as they say.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now