40 Years After Starring in Bionic Woman, Lindsay Wagner Says She's Back!

When Lindsay Wagner took on the role of Jaime Sommers in The Bionic Woman more than 40 years ago, she didn’t realize the impact it would have.

“It was the beginning of changing the image of women in the media,” the actress, 68, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue (on stands Friday) of playing the special agent.

Reflecting on the stardom that came with the role, which she starred in for three seasons from 1976-78, she admits it was “overwhelming.”

“Anybody over the age of 34 still tells me how I was such a big part of their childhood,” shares Wagner, who earned two best actress Golden Globe nominations (1977 and 1978) and won the best actress Emmy in 1977 for the role of Sommers.

Since the action drama series ended over four decades ago, Wagner continued to act, but she eventually focused on a public-speaking career. But recently Wagner, whodivorced from her producer husband, Lawrence Mortor, in 1993, felt Hollywood calling again.

She stars in the movie Samson (available May 8 on DVD and digital) and landed an upcoming role on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

“I’m kind of being guided to come back,” she says. “The heart wants what the heart wants, as they say.”