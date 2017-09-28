DWTS Pair Lindsay Arnold and Singer Jordan Fisher Reveal Their Last Big Splurge

When they’re not killing it in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, partners Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold know how to treat themselves.

As part of their sit-down with PEOPLE Now, the dancers were grilled on some of their “lasts”— and they revealed the things they most recently splurged on.

The Hamilton star, 23, took some time to think over a special gift to himself.

“I thought about it for like two and a half years, and I finally did it,” he said. “It was a Louis Vuitton duffel bag, it was a black and grey one, and I’ve loved it.”

Arnold, also 23, revealed that she dropped some dough on a Hawaiian vacation with her husband, high school sweetheart Samuel Lightner Cusick, in February 2016.

“I went to Maui with my husband, and we decided at the beginning of the trip we’re just going to do what we would like to do, eat food that we like, go to nice restaurants and just really treat ourselves,” the pro dancer said.

“It was amazing,” she added. “I didn’t feel bad about it at all.”

The duo also shared the last song that got stuck in their heads: For Arnold, it was Beyoncé’s “Love on Top” while Fisher has been singing his own tune, his next single “Mess.”

“Guys, it is so good!” Arnold gushed. “It is so good. I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.