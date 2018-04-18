Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Why She Keeps Her 'Sacred' Romantic Life Private

Lili Reinhart may be one of the stars of the CW’s biggest shows, but she’s intent on keeping her romantic life very private.

The Riverdale star, 21, revealed why she was committed to maintaining her personal life to herself despite eager fans wishing she and costar Cole Sprouse would officially confirm their relationship.

“Every time someone asks me about it, I make a decision then and there about whether I’m comfortable,” Reinhart said in the May/June issue of Seventeen magazine.

“It’s not like I’m in some kind of contract, but I’m not in the place where I want to talk about it, and that’s totally fine,” she continued. “It’s called a private life for a reason — it’s mine, and it’s special and sacred.”

She added, “My relationships are between me and whomever I’m with, not between me and the world.”

Reinhart and costar Sprouse sparked dating rumors in May 2017 when the actor shared a photo of Reinhart on Instagram lying on a flower bed.

Since then, the two have been fueling rumors of a romance despite staying mum on their dating status.

In November 2017, Sprouse, 25, told PEOPLE in the Sexiest Man Alive issue that he had “no comment” about whether he was dating Reinhart or not.

“Because whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry,” he said.

“Going to college made me realize you have to have real spaces of privacy and you have to establish those early. [Ryan] Gosling is a perfect example,” he continued. “Gosling has been in a much more sexual or romantic side of the industry than many actors have to be, and his marriage is not publicized and talked about and beaten over people’s heads because people respect that he set those boundaries early.”

He added, “So I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know. People can speculate all they want, people speculate about me with every member of the cast practically, but it’s really no one’s right to know. It’s also sexy, these parts of the relationships that are just yours.”

Last month, a fan bluntly asked whether they were dating during a PaleyFest panel. The question was met with thunderous cheers while Reinhart covered her face with one hand and blushed.

“Was that a question or statement? Because you’re right,” said Sprouse before adding, “No comment.”

In early April, the pair was spotted sharing kisses in Paris while attending Rivercon, a three-day Riverdale fan convention.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.