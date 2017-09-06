Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Fires Back at 'Inappropriate' Fan Who Called Her Costar Cole Sprouse 'Rude'

Lili Reinhart may play sweet and soft-spoken Betty Cooper on the CW’s Riverdale, but she definitely is not afraid to speak her mind.

The actress, 20, took to Twitter Monday to confront a fan who claimed Reinhart’s Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse not nice to her.

The fan tweeted that she approached Sprouse, 25, “in a friendly way as if I knew him,” but that his response to her was “so rude.”

“Basically moral of the story downtown vancouver is trash and the cast of @CW_Riverdale are disgusting and rude [sic],” the fan tweeted.

“i just wanna say F— RUDE PEOPLE, don’t become a celeb if u want privacy, u get paid for having fans so respect them or be nice at least [sic].”

Reinhart didn’t let the comment slide, and took to Twitter to address the situation, replying to the fan with, “You do not have the right to approach STRANGER and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate.”

The actress continued with two more tweets, explaining that Sprouse’s response was civil even after the fan “rudely invaded our space and got in our faces.”

“It’s easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there’s no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it,” Reinhart concluded.

Her defense of Sprouse comes after rumors the two are dating, which seemed likely as the two were spotted holding hands and kissing in July while at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego, California.

The two have yet to go public with their relationship, but eagle-eyed fans of the two stars began speculating of a romance in May when Sprouse shared a photo of Reinhart on his Instagram.

Since then, Reinhart herself has taken to Instagram to post a photo of the former Disney Channel actor, albeit wishing him a happy birthday.

“To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here’s to many more.”