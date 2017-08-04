Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Posts Adorable Tribute for Cole Sprouse on His 25th Birthday

Love is in the air, bugheads!

Riverdale costars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were recently spotted getting affectionate at EW‘s Comic-Con Bash in San Diego in July, and fans of the show are loving the possibility that the duo could be dating.

The pair, who play Betty and Jughead on the show, became a fan-favorite item after an on-screen romance budded between them in the first season. Audiences first began speculating about a possible real-life romance between the two stars back in May, after Sprouse shared a photo of Reinhart on his Instagram. And now, Reinhart is returning the favor.

For Sprouse’s 25th birthday on Friday, Reinhart posted an artsy photo on Instagram of her real-life Jughead walking in some greenery towards a daytime city skyline.

“To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here’s to many more.”

Aside from their affectionate Instagram posts of each other, the two actors have chosen to keep their romance low-key.

Reinhart, 20, told PEOPLE in January that the entire cast has become very close friends and that they all enjoy spending time together.

“I can’t even describe how lucky we are,” she said. “I feel like this is rare, what we have with each other is rare.”