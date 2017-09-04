Kylie Jenner constantly makes headlines because of her romantic relationships. But the men in her life aren’t the only people in her inner circle.

On Sunday’s Life of Kylie, the reality star, 20, gave viewers a glimpse at her close bond with best friend Jordyn Woods, whose father died of cancer earlier this year. Throughout the episode, the model, 19, reflects on her dad’s legacy and attempts to honor him by getting a tattoo of his initial and learning to ride a motorcycle, one of his passions.

Kylie and Woods, joined by the lip kit maven’s dad Caitlyn Jenner, head out to an empty Los Angeles parking lot to take their first spin on the bikes. They also visit one of Kylie’s fans, 15-year-old Ari, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. Kylie bonds with the teen over their love of butterflies, takes interest in her Etsy shop and even gives Aria her cell phone number.

Amidst Kylie and Woods’ discussions of their impending mortality and that of their loved ones, the BFFs travel to London — Woods’ favorite city — where Kylie poses for a photo shoot for V magazine. While Kylie is on set, Woods explores the city with Kylie’s assistant Victoria and realizes she loves London because it makes her feel like she can truly live for herself, rather than for Kylie.

The E! star’s older sister Kendall also joins them across the pond. Read on for what Kylie has to say about her relationship with her sister, along with the other important women in her life.

On why she wanted to visit cystic fibrosis patient Ari…

“I get a lot of requests from fans to meet them. When I first heard her story, I just knew that I wanted to meet her. She’s just like, such an innocent, sweet soul. It’s so sad what she’s going through.”

On butterflies, one of which she has tattooed on her right ankle…

“Butterflies are just part of the secrets of Kylie. It’s kind of just ironic because I’m terrified, terrified of butterflies. All butterflies. This is how I think about them: cut the wings off, and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty. I’m just the butterfly. I am the butterfly.”

On how often she gets along with 21-year-old Kendall…

“Most of the time. We just really are different people — completely different people. We have different opinions on everything. We view everything differently. So interesting.”

On the January death of Woods’ dad, John…

“It was really hard to see Jordyn go through something like that because one, I’m just generally so close to her, so when she cries, I cry. And it’s crazy that it’s going to happen to me one day.”

On why she decided to try motorcycle riding with Woods…

“Jordyn’s dad loved riding motorcycles. It would just be amazing to experience what he loved so much.”

On how Woods’ dad’s passing brought her closer to Caitlyn…

“When Jordyn lost her dad, it definitely made me appreciate my dad a little more. It was a wake-up call that nothing lasts forever and we just have to appreciate the people that we love while they’re here.”

On surprising Woods with a private bus tour of London…

“Jordyn looks genuinely happy right now, which is really rare these days, and it’s amazing.”

Life of Kylie airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!