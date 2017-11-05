Liam Hemsworth Supports Miley Cyrus On Saturday Night Live — See His Surprise Appearance

Come on down, Liam Hemsworth — to studio 8H!

The Aussie actor made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend to support fiancée Miley Cyrus, who was the musical guest alongside host Larry David.

During a Price Is Right sketch, Cyrus played an audience member paired with celebrity contestant Chris Hemsworth, portrayed by castmember Alex Moffat.

Cyrus told the faux-elder sibling of her beau, “You’re really cute.”

“Yeah, sorry love, I’m married,” replied Moffat, in character as the actor.

Asked Cyrus in return, “Do you have a brother?”

Later, Hemsworth joined Cyrus and Moffat onstage after the latter said he “phoned a friend.” Together, the trio bid “150 crocodile teeth” to try to make it to the wheel.

The actor also stood alongside Cyrus during the closing bows on the SNL stage.

Both were spotted heading to the sketch series’ afterparty in the early hours of Sunday morning in New York City.

Just last week, the happy could inspired marriage rumors after they were photographed wearing matching bands on their ring fingers.

The longtime loves have yet to tie the knot though — and they’ve been wearing these bands for a while now. Back in August, TMZ reported that Hemsworth, 27, was seen wearing a gold band while spending time with Cyrus’ mother, Tish, in Kentucky. And Cyrus has been spotted wearing a sparkly band on her ring finger since July 2016.