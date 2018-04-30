This Let's Make a Deal Contestant Got 'Friend-Zoned' by His Partner — and Twitter Feels His Pain

Michele Corriston
April 30, 2018 11:00 AM

A tale of unrequited love played out on Let’s Make a Deal last week — and the internet couldn’t get enough.

On Friday, a clip from the game show went viral after a contestant named Steve claimed to have been dating his parter, Jessie for six months — and got promptly friend-zoned.

“We’re just friends, but he wants it to be — ” Jessie told host Wayne Brady, laughing.

“Can we talk about this not in front of everyone?” Steve asked, as Jessie told the camera, “I’m single, guys.”

Twitter couldn’t handle the awkwardness.

“Lmao Dude just got shot down on #LetsMakeADeal His “Girl” say she single and they just good friends,” one viewer tweeted.

“*picks up phone* Yes..hello? 911? I’d like to report a murder. Damn Jessie why you gotta do Steve like that?? AND ON TV?!?” another joked.

Even Brady, 45, weighed in on the uncomfortable moment.

“This right here…wow! Lol! I hope they worked things out after the show,” he tweeted.

Let’s Make a Deal airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings).

