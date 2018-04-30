This Let's Make a Deal Contestant Got 'Friend-Zoned' by His Partner — and Twitter Feels His Pain

Oh no. This man was just put in the friend zone on national television. pic.twitter.com/dtbHj3P9fN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 27, 2018

A tale of unrequited love played out on Let’s Make a Deal last week — and the internet couldn’t get enough.

On Friday, a clip from the game show went viral after a contestant named Steve claimed to have been dating his parter, Jessie for six months — and got promptly friend-zoned.

“We’re just friends, but he wants it to be — ” Jessie told host Wayne Brady, laughing.

Monty Brinton/CBS

“Can we talk about this not in front of everyone?” Steve asked, as Jessie told the camera, “I’m single, guys.”

Twitter couldn’t handle the awkwardness.

CBS

“Lmao Dude just got shot down on #LetsMakeADeal His “Girl” say she single and they just good friends,” one viewer tweeted.

“*picks up phone* Yes..hello? 911? I’d like to report a murder. Damn Jessie why you gotta do Steve like that?? AND ON TV?!?” another joked.

Even Brady, 45, weighed in on the uncomfortable moment.

“This right here…wow! Lol! I hope they worked things out after the show,” he tweeted.

This right here…wow! Lol! I hope they worked things out after the show https://t.co/IqxJQlQgqg — Wayne Brady (@WayneBrady) April 27, 2018

I was bored today and so enthralled with this clip that I had to make a meme #LetsMakeaDeal pic.twitter.com/PmCWQm1e2l — Joseph Reyna (@thepoorassgamer) April 27, 2018

Lmao Dude just got shot down on #LetsMakeADeal His "Girl" say she single and they just good friends @WayneBrady Face tho !! — #BillsMafia_Queen (@SEnunya) April 27, 2018

*picks up phone* Yes..hello? 911? I’d like to report a murder. Damn Jessie why you gotta do Steve like that?? AND ON TV?!? #letsmakeadeal #friendzoneseries #coldblooded pic.twitter.com/UWCsbOTsTj — Jack (@coatlcoatlcoatl) April 28, 2018

Let’s Make a Deal airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings).