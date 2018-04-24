Clayne Crawford is apologizing for his behavior in two past incidents that occurred on the set of Lethal Weapon.

Crawford, who stars as Martin Riggs on the Warner Bros. TV production, took to Instagram Tuesday to address the on-set incidents, both of which he revealed he was “reprimanded” for.

“It is true that I have been reprimanded twice during this past season of Lethal Weapon. The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conducive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn, were angry at my response. I met with Human Resources, I apologized for my part of the conflict, and I completed studio-appointed therapy. I even shared a sizable portion of my paycheck with one of the parties involved per the instruction of the studio,” Crawford, 40, began.

He wrote about the second incident that took place on set of the drama series: “The second reprimand came during an episode I was directing. An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him. It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all safety precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident because I was in charge of the set.”

Warner Brothers TV had no comment.

The actor continued by sharing that he has absolute “love, respect and care for my crew and cast, and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs. Moreover, I love the process of making film and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved. It takes a village. I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts.”

“Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents,” continued Crawford, who said that he takes “great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness.”

Damon Wayans (L) and Clayne Crawford (R) on Lethal Weapon FOX via Getty

“I am very grateful for my job, and I work extremely hard at it. I feel a responsibility to do good work for my coworkers, for my family, for my home state, and most especially for the fans,” he said, and concluded, “I hope they will stick with me, and stick with the show.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The series, which stars Crawford and Damon Wayans as Roger Murtaugh, “reimagines the hit movie franchise, as it follows classic cop duo Riggs and Murtaugh, who work a crime-ridden beat in modern-day Los Angeles,” according to Fox, and is currently in its second season.

Lethal Weapon airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.