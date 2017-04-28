Too Cute! Lester Holt Celebrates #TakeYourKidtoWorkDay with His Journalist (and Adult) Son Stefan

Lester Holt is proving to parents everywhere that their children are never too old to participate in #TakeYourKidtoWorkDay.

In honor of the day dedicated to bringing one’s sons and/or daughters to see an inside look at what their parent or guardian does during a work day, the Nightly News with Lester Holt host shared a photo of himself and his son, Stefan, on Thursday at work in the same building: 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

“Yep. On my toes hoping for another inch. But alas busted by the photo. Stefan used to come to the studio with me when he was a kid. Blessed to have him working right near me as an adult in the same building!” Lester, 58, captioned the photo of the pair taken inside the newsroom.



The smiling photo of the father and son duo, who stood side-by-side, also captured Lester standing on his tiptoes in an attempt to be taller than Stefan.

Stefan, whose wife is pregnant and expecting their first child — a son — this September, also shared the adorable image on his Instagram page. #Repost @nbcnightlynews with @repostapp ・・・ #TakeYourKidToWorkDay cc: @stefholt4ny A post shared by Stefan Holt (@stefholt4ny) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT