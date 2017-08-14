Leslie Jones Is Dying to Kiss Who?

Pucker up! Leslie Jones has a list of who in Hollywood she wants to smooch.

“I could kiss more than one celebrity right now at this moment,” the Saturday Night Live star, 49, tells PEOPLE in this week’s Emmy portfolio saluting the funniest people in late night. “I’m a multi-celebrity type girl.”

Taking the No. 1 spot is The Blacklist’s James Spader.

“I would so kiss him right now,” the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series nominee says.

Next up: PEOPLE’s two-time Sexiest Man Alive Brad Pitt. “I would kiss him like they did in Thelma and Louise,” she quips. “Remember that, Brad?”

Jones also shared which sweet treat has her heart.

“Twinkies are needed 24 hours, so thank God bodegas are open 24 hours,” the Ghostbusters actress says. “They got the cat and everything.”

But there’s one thing that drives her crazy.

“My recurring nightmare — it’s always with work,” Jones explains. “Like, I’m trying to get in the car to get to work and I forget my purse and I have to go all the way back to the house. Or even if I have to catch a plane and then I forget the suitcase. It’s always something because I have too much s—. I’ve got bags and stuff, so I’m always packing my rolly. I’m always trying to get back to the house to get the rolly. That’s the worst. It’s the same dream every night.”

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles Sept. 17 on CBS.