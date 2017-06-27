Leslie Jones Accuses Ritz-Carlton of Racism in Post-BET Awards Tweet: ‘They Don’t Like Black People!’

Leslie Jones‘ headline-making night at Sunday’s BET Awards apparently took a turn for the worse after an unpleasant experience at a Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Jones, 49, took to Twitter on Monday to gush about her night hosting the popular award show — and to let her more than 600,000 followers in on what happened afterward.

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards,” the Saturday Night Live star tweeted. “But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!”

She did not give details about the alleged incident, but the tweet prompted a response from the luxury hotel chain.

“We’re very sorry to hear this,” officials with the company tweeted in response to Jones. “We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away.”

Ritz-Carlton officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The tweet came after a string of positive messages Jones posted during the award show. The beloved comedian gave shout-outs to DJ Khaled, Amber Rose, Jamie Foxx, Bobby Brown and more during the star-studded ceremony.

And in true Jones fashion, the star seemed to have the time of her life Sunday night as she hosted the four-hour show that celebrates the best in Black culture.

During her hilarious performance, Jones was sure to make a declaration to viewers everywhere: “This is the year of the Black women being stars.”