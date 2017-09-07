Leslie Jones Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with Hilarious NSFW Dance-Off

Fifty looks pretty good.

Leslie Jones rang in her 50th birthday Wednesday with a dance-off with a friend. Wearing a white robe and carrying what appeared to be a slice of cake, Jones danced to Trap Beckham’s “Birthday Bitch.”

“IM 50 BITCHES!!!” the Saturday Night Live star tweeted.

WARNING VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

In the video, the star dances around in her bathrobe while holding what looks like a cake.

As Jones busts a move the profanity-laces track, her friend — who opted to wear clothes and not a robe — gives her dance skills a run for their money.

The birthday girl has a lot going on, as she’ll face off against her SNL costars Vanessa Bayer and Kate McKinnonin the Emmys’ Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category when the awards show airs Sept. 17. The Ghostbusters actress also plans to return to the sketch comedy show when season 43 debuts this fall.