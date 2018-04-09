Lesley Murphy Opens Up About Dean Unglert Split: 'Let the Spring Cleaning Commence'

“Out with the old, in with the true.”

Days after news broke that Bachelor Winter Games couple Lesley Murphy and Dean Unglert had called it quits, Murphy, 30, addressed the news in an emotional Instagram post.

“It’s a bit strange to feel the need to post about this, but I don’t think I can honestly resume my normal programming without giving you an explanation — and maybe that’s the wrong word, but I just wanted to thank y’all for the love and respect you’ve shown me over the past few days,” she began.

“I spent 5 years away from Bachelor Nation as I lived abroad and traveled for work. I came back to Winter Games because I’ve seen this franchise work miracles before,” she continued. “Through The Bachelor and my journey around the world, I have made deep connections, true meaningful intimate relationships with many walks of life. I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything.”

“All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready. Out with the old, in with the TRUE. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season. Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready.”

Unglert, 26, also reflected on the split in his own Instagram post.

“Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is,” he said. “I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you’re true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you’re meant to be with. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned.”

“I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that,” he admitted.

Murphy and Unglert met and started dating while shooting ABC’s Olympics-themed spinoff last fall — just months after Unglert found himself embroiled in an infamous love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise.

In February, Unglert got down on one knee during the special World Tells All finale to ask Murphy to move in with him. (The pair spent 15 days on the road together after the show wrapped, but they were long-distance the rest of the time.)

“It hasn’t been easy, especially coming from the show where we lived together in a beautiful environment for a couple of weeks to basically being long distance and having to rely on FaceTime and text messages,” Murphy, who had a double mastectomy, told PEOPLE at the time. “Long distance is never easy.”