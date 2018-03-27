May the happy couple live long and prosper together!

On Monday, which would’ve been Leonard Nimoy‘s 87th birthday, his son Adam wed Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actress Terry Farrell in San Francisco, California.

The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2017, shared their wedding selfie with film critic Scott Mantz who tweeted the happy news, writing, “Adam Nimoy & Terry Farrell got married today at a civil ceremony at City Hall in San Francisco! Today is the birthday of Adam’s father #LeonardNimoy! Big CONGRATS to the happy couple!!”

Following the wedding, Farrell, 54, added, “Mrs. Adam Nimoy,” to her bio on Twitter. “Freakin AWESOME day!! Love ya all!” the bride tweeted on Monday.

The newlyweds, who have both been married once before, first went public with their relationship at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention in August 2017.

RT BREAKING NEWS!! ADAM NIMOY & TERRY FARRELL got MARRIED TODAY at a CIVIL CEREMONY at CITY HALL in SAN FRANCISCO! Today is the BIRTHDAY of Adam’s father #LeonardNimoy! Big CONGRATS to the happy couple!! #LLAP #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/sGB8OX2Tir — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) March 26, 2018

Freakin AWESOME day!!!!!!! Love ya all! Aka: Mrs. Adam Nimoy 🖖❤️😘 https://t.co/i6AVzPxR8q — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) March 27, 2018

Many stars from the Star Trek franchise congratulated Farrell and Nimoy, who directed episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and worked as an assistant on the Nick Meyer-directed Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

“You make a radiant couple!” tweeted Robert Picardo, who portrayed Starfleet’s Emergency Medical Hologram a.k.a. The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager.

“Congrats, lady!!!! I wish you both a lifetime of love!” tweeted Jeri Ryan, who played the Borg Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager.

You make a radiant couple! — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) March 27, 2018

The iconic Star Trek actor, who portrayed Spock, died on February 27, 2015, at the age of 83.

Just months before his passing, he and son Adam, 61, collaborated on what became the documentary, For the Love of Spock, as the father-son pair became very close over last seven years of Leonard’s life.

In July 2016, Adam told PEOPLE he hoped the film would be helpful to the millions of fans who cared deeply for his late father. “To me, this is a gift to the fans so that they can go through that process and have a memory to hold onto that’s comprehensive about both Spock and Leonard,” he said.