See Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell Flaunt Their Star Power in Sneak Peek of New Show

Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell are teaming up for the musical drama, Star.

The two are set to appear in the upcoming episode, “The Devil You Know,” in the new Fox series, which follows the journeys of three rising singers from Atlanta—Jude Demorest as Star, Brittany O’Grady as Simone Davis and Ryan Destiny as Alexandra.

The show, created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, also features Queen Latifah as Carlotta Brown, a surrogate mother to the girls, and Benjamin Bratt as talent agent Jahil Rivera.

Star premieres Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.