Lena Headey Alleges Harvey Weinstein Was 'Furious' After She Refused His Advances: 'I Felt Completely Powerless'

Lena Headey is the latest actress to come forward with allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

The Game of Thrones star shared her story Tuesday on Twitter, detailing two alleged encounters with the movie mogul.

According to Headey, 44, she first met Weinstein, 65, at the Venice Film Festival, which at the time was showingThe Brothers Grimm, the 2005 Miramax movie she starred in alongside Matt Damon and Heath Ledger. (Headey also alleged that during shooting she was “subjected to endless bullying” by the film’s director Terry Gilliam, though she didn’t elaborate.)

“At one point Harvey asked me to take a walk down to the water,” she said. “I walked down with him and he stopped and made some suggestive comment, a gesture, I just laughed it off, I was genuinely shocked. I remember thinking, it’s got to be a joke. I said something like… ‘Oh come on mate?! It’d be like kissing my dad! Let’s go get a drink, get back to the others.’ I was never in any other Miramax film.”

Headey said her next encounter with Weinstein came years later in Los Angeles.

“I had always carried the thought that he’d never try anything with me again, not after I’d laughed and said never in a million years,” she said. “I believed that he respected my boundary and maybe he wanted to talk about potential work.”

“He asked to meet me for breakfast,” she continued. “We ate breakfast, we talked about films, film making. He asked me a few questions about the state of my love life. I shifted the conversation back to something less personal.”

According to Headey, Weinstein then went to the bathroom, and upon returning suggested they head upstairs to his hotel room because he wanted to give her a script.

“We walked to the lift and the energy shifted,” she said. “My whole body went into high alert, the lift was going up and I said to Harvey, ‘I’m not interested in anything other than work, please don’t think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen,’ I said. I don’t know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of don’t come near me.”

“He was silent after I spoke, furious,” she said. “We got out of the lift and walked to his room. His hand was on my back, he was marching me forward, not a word, I felt completely powerless, he tried his key card and it didn’t work, then he got really angry.”

“He walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm,” she continued. “He paid for my car and whispered in my ear: ‘Don’t tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent.’ I got into my car and cried.”

Headey is the latest woman to go public with allegations against Weinstein. The firestorm was sparked after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment against the movie mogul came to light in an Oct. 5 New York Times exposé, in which eight women — including actress Ashley Judd — accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. The paper also reported that Weinstein reached private settlements with eight women, including actress Rose McGowan, who later accused him of rape on Twitter.

The allegations were compounded by an investigation by the New Yorker, and ever since, several more women have leveled allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein, including Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

Following the initial report, Weinstein said in a statement that he was working with therapists and planned to “deal with this issue head-on.” He has since been fired from his powerhouse studio, the Weinstein Company, and kicked out of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. His wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she’s leaving him.

Of the accusations, a spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”