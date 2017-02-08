Lena Dunham Shares Details of Her ‘Trump Diet’ (But She Doesn’t Recommend It)

After Lena Dunham revealed that she “stopped being able to eat food” following President Donald Trump‘s election, she took to Instagram to share a day of her “Trump diet.”

“For those of you begging me for answers,” the Girls star captioned the image of a piece of notebook paper detailing her meals (or lack thereof) on Tuesday – complete with time stamps and illustrations.

Dunham says she began her day with green tea and a somber check of the news before eating half a croissant — then promptly lost her appetite when she learned Betsy DeVos was confirmed as education secretary by a historic tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence.

Around 1 p.m., Dunham downed a pack of baby food so she didn’t faint while doing press. She later shared veggie dogs with her pets while dining on the floor.

“FYI still rocking a BMI above doctor’s recommendation despite months of this,” the 30-year-old actress says. “Do not recommend this diet.”

Dunham stopped by Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show Monday morning and revealed that she has none other than the commander-in-chief to thank for her slimmer figure.

“Donald Trump became president and I stopped being able to eat food,” she told Stern, 63, after he complimented her look. “Everyone’s been asking like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I’m like, ‘Try soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness and you, too, will lose weight.’”

Dunham, who famously pledged a move to Canada if Trump won the election, also clarified those comments to Stern, saying that, at the time, a win for the 70-year-old tycoon “seemed like an impossible joke” that “would never happen. I was like, ‘The most qualified candidate we’ve ever had is running against a steak salesman. We’re going to be fine.’ ”

