Lena Dunham Shares Topless Photo After Getting Candid About Her Recent Hysterectomy and Breakup

Lena Dunham is continuing to bare it all.

Over a week after opening up about both her hysterectomy and recent breakup with Jack Antonoff, the 31-year-old shared a topless photo on social media.

“Night Moves,” the former Girls actress captioned the revealing snap, in which she covered her assets with her hands while wearing only a pair of sweatpants.

Night Moves ✨ A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Feb 24, 2018 at 6:48pm PST

Just over a month after PEOPLE confirmed Dunham had split from her boyfriend of five years, Antonoff, in January, she revealed in a harrowing Vogue essay that she underwent a total hysterectomy last year.

In an Instagram post on Feb. 16, the 31-year-old further addressed the procedure and the outpouring of “overwhelming” and “heartening” support she’s received from fans since opening up.

RELATED: Newly Single Lena Dunham Says She Has a ‘Broken Heart’ as She Heals from Hysterectomy & Breakup

“Your body failing you is a loss that’s hard to explain and yet the amount of messages I’ve gotten from women in a similar predicament has been so overwhelming, loving and heartening,” she captioned a photo of herself sitting on a hospital bed.

“More than 60 million women in America are living with hysterectomies and those of you who’ve shared your plight and perseverance make me feel so honored to be in your company.”

“Thank you to the village of women who took care of me through this entire process,” she continued.

Dunham also shared: “I have a broken heart and I hear those don’t mend overnight, but we are linked forever by this experience and our refusal to let it hold any of us back from even the grandest dreams.”

RELATED: This Is Why Lena Dunham Had a Hysterectomy to Treat Her Endometriosis

In her Vogue piece, Dunham chronicled the hysterectomy process, explaining that she made the decision due to her crippling endometriosis-related pain. After “desperately” trying to manage a “new level of pain,” Dunham said she checked herself into the hospital at the end of last year, refusing to leave “until they stop this pain or take my uterus.”

“My family just wants to see me happy again,” she recalled. “They are, for the first time after all my shenanigans, truly scared, and my father checks my breath as I sleep, leaning close to my chest. I apologize weakly for what they are witnessing — someone who hurts too much to express themselves, who can’t help but be a nuisance at best and a terror at worst.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff Split After More Than Five Years Together

Though Antonoff, 33, was also supportive, Dunham said the situation was hard on the former couple’s relationship.

“My beautiful partner, who has seen me through so much pain with compassion and care, has to be away for work, and I can feel us growing slowly apart, since life is so determined to display its full complexity right now,” she said. “I am surly and distant. I offer nothing.”

Lena Dunham (left) and Jack Antonoff Jim Spellman/WireImage

“He reminds me again and again that I am still a woman and still alive,” she continued. “But I also know that soon — for so many reasons that have nothing to do with my uterus — we’ll slip away from each other and I will face everything I am losing in impossibly tiny step.”

Days after PEOPLE confirmed Dunham and Antonoff’s split, she briefly addressed the breakup during a livestream video on her Instagram story, revealing that she was still wearing a ring that Antonoff had previously given her.

“I’ll always wear it because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way that we, in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”