Lena Dunham Goes Topless in Mermaid Tail for Her ‘Holiday Wish’

Lena Dunham is having a very “mermaid Christmas.”

The 30-year-old’s holiday wish apparently came true on Saturday when she graced a sandy beach topless in a sparkling blue mermaid tail.

“And then she got her holiday wish aka her lifelong wish… we wish you a mermaid Christmas,” the Girls creator captioned a photo of herself covering her breasts as she lounged on the shore.

Lena Dunham Faces Backlash for Saying She Wishes She’d Had an Abortion

The star seems to be in high spirits after a controversial comment about abortion landed her in hot water last week. She came under fire after saying on her her Women of the Hour podcast that she wishes she’d had an abortion.

Listeners soon took to Twitter to accuse the actress of trivializing the procedure.

She later issued an apology via Instagram, writing that her comment came from a “delusional girl” perspective that “careens between wisdom and ignorance.”

“I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated,” she wrote.