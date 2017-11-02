Lena Dunham Thought Jack Antonoff Was Planning a Proposal — and Heads Up, She Wants Cardi B's Ring

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff aren’t engaged just yet — but they’re happy as ever.

The Girls alum took to Twitter late Wednesday night to reveal that she thought her longtime boyfriend was going to pop the question … only to find out that he was actually in the middle of something else entirely.

“I thought Jack was furtively planning a proposal to me with his sister,” she wrote. “And he just admitted I actually caught him ‘talking s—’ about me!”

“Now I literally can’t sleep cuz [sic] I’m laughing too hard and I am also keeping him awake,” she continued. “5.5 years, no rock and you know what? It’s real nice.”

Dunham, 31, said Antonoff, 33, was “huddled” up with his sister and she heard him say her name and the word “finger,” hence why she thought “it seemed like an engagement ring talk.”

“Anyway I want Cardi B‘s ring,” she added, referencing the rapper’s jaw-dropping, 8-carat diamond ring from fiancé Offset.

Dunham and the Bleachers frontman, who met on a blind date set up through mutual friends, have sparked engagement rumors in the past — though they initially vowed not to get married until same-sex marriage became legal in all 50 states.

After the Supreme Court’s June 2015 decision in favor of marriage equality, Dunham said she felt a lot of pressure to “just go for it that day,” but the two wanted to “wait for a moment where we feel excited about” getting married.

“I mean, we own a dog together. We own a home together, but the marriage thing is a big deal,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in October 2015, adding that she’s excited to marry Antonoff “at some point.”

In June, Antonoff told PEOPLE his life at home in Brooklyn with Dunham is “pretty normal in terms of everyday life,” describing their relationship as two people “trying to support each other [and] trying to find something new and exciting for dinner.”

Dunham, whose hit HBO series Girls ended in April, is now channeling her energy into a different project: Lenny Imprint, her company with Jenni Konner, just released its first non-fiction book, Courage Is Contagious, a collection of essays about Michelle Obama.

“My dream is that young girls are going to be excited and want to read it because I feel like it’s at a moment where there are women in the administration who aren’t necessarily perfect role models for them,” Dunham recently told PEOPLE. “To look back on Michelle Obama and hear women who are role models and people who share their values talk about her, it’s a really important time for that.”

Dunham also shared what a perfect day off entails for her and Antonoff, starting with “sleeping in a little bit with our dogs.”

“[Then] go to brunch, maybe see our families and stop at some weird book store and have a leisurely dinner,” she said. “Binge something on television and have an early bedtime — it’s like, the most banal yet wonderful thing. And Jack being home especially, because he’s had such a busy year. That’s a true treat for me.”