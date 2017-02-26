Will the Girls Get Their Happy Endings? Lena Dunham Opens Up About the HBO Hit's Series Finale

After six seasons, Lena Dunham’s Girls, the television touchstone for the millennial generation, will wrap up for good this spring. So will the characters all get the happy endings the viewers have been hoping for? Maybe … and maybe not.

“Every year I ask Lena if this is the one where Marnie will be fixed,” says Allison Williams, 28. “She’s always like, ‘Oh yeah because that’s what makes great TV — watching the girl who has it all figured out!'”

Jemima Kirke, 31, who plays Jessa, says that there won’t be any finality for her character. “But I don’t think I needed it,” she says. “It just needed to end for her somewhere.”

And although Dunham, 30, remains mum about what will happen to her character Hannah, the writer who’s perpetually at odds with where she’s going versus where she thinks she should be, she says at least one character will get the happy ending she always imagined.

“Zosia [Mamet], who plays Shoshanna, has the most traditionally happy ending because Shoshanna always dreamed of having that Sex and the City ending. So we wanted to give it to her. I cried during her last scene. It was like watching someone grow up.”

Says Mamet, 28: “The show is ending, but it’s not really wrapped up. It’s not supposed to feel final.”

The one thing Dunham can admit is that she will certainly be working with her costars again down the road, despite the show being over.

“Whenever I look at a project, I think of them and how they can be involved,” she says. “Because finding people you can be creative with? That’s harder than finding someone you can sleep with.”

Girls airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.