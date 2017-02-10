Maria Shriver Was NOT Ready for Lena Dunham to Say ‘Penis’ on Morning TV

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Lena Dunham’s casual comment about the male anatomy flustered Maria Shriver on Friday’s Today show.

The Girls creator and star stopped by NBC to chat about the show’s final season, but the insightful conversation took a surprising turn when Shriver started to wrap up.

“I had a chance to look at three shows for this new season and it looks terrific,” said Shriver.

“You saw a penis, right?” said Dunham, 30, simultaneously spoiling one of the new episodes and throwing off Shriver, 61.

Shriver tried to compose herself, joking that she saw more than that, but couldn’t get all the way there. “Matt [Lauer], help, she threw me off,” she said, but Lauer didn’t help, most likely because he was too busy laughing.

It turns out Dunham, who quickly apologized for flustering Shriver, didn’t realize they were still on the air as the back-and-forth continued. However, she didn’t regret what happened. “I’m thrilled with what just happened here,” said Dunham as Lauer ran up to Shriver’s side. “You’re both so attractive.”

Before the interview went sideways, Dunham explained what fans can expect from the series finale and what she plans on doing with her time now that she’s done with Girls. Read on for highlights from the conversation.

Dunham warned that the ending of Girls will be “anticlimactic”:

“I think that this year, for us, was really about trying to counteract the television notion that everybody has to have a happy ending. [This] doesn’t mean they have to have a tragic tending — this isn’t Breaking Bad — but we did really want to show just how messy your twenties are and that growing up doesn’t always mean growing into yourself. It just means shift and change and challenge. So, I think if you’re a fan of the show, you’ll find the ending anticlimactic in just the right way. And, if you’re not a fan of the show, you’ll be just as annoyed as you’ve ever been.”

Dunham explained how women in their 20s inspire her:

“What I’m amazed by is the deeply political and ideological strength that so many women in their twenties are showing right now… I only came into my own as someone who was interested in politics, to be totally frank, when I got famous and started getting insane tweets from the alt-right every day and went, ‘Well, I guess there are some people in America who disagree with me.’ I had zero political consciousness, even going to a liberal art school like Oberlin. And I look around and I see these girls in their twenties whose main concern is equality, is justice, is identity politics, and they’re not settling for a world in which anybody gets less and they really inspired me.”

Dunham shared her post-Girls plans:

“I think my goal is to really be a support to other women in getting their voices out the way that HBO and my collaborators have been a support to me. So, the systems that have lifted me up and allowed me to tell my story, I just want to be that for other women. I don’t have to be the voice of generation. I just have to be making space for the voices that actually make up our generation.”

The 10-episode final season of Girls premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.