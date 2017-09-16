Lena Dunham Is Working on a New TV Show: ‘You’ll Definitely See Some More Awkward Situations’

On Friday, Lena Dunham and Girls showrunner Jenni Konner revealed they’re already working on a new television show.

Dunham and Konner were celebrating the second anniversary of Lenny Letter, the online publication they founded together, at a cocktail party thrown at the Jane Hotel in New York City.

Since Girls aired its series finale in April, the two women were asked whether it was weird that for the first time in 6 years they weren’t getting ready to work on a new season of the show.

“It has been weird and kind of hard to get out of bed, but Lenny helps us through that and we’re now working on a new show” Konner, 46, told reporters.

“We’re back in business,” Dunham, 31, added.

“It wasn’t that bad for that long,” Konner continued.

So many memories of 6 years ago when we were baby Girls… A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Asked about what viewers can expect from the new show, Dunham was pretty tight-lipped.

“We can’t say anything right now except that you’ll definitely see some more awkward situations and people showing their darker selves,” she said.

But that’s not all the two women have up their sleeves in terms of new projects.

In addition to a new movie coming out on HBO next month, Konner said “we’re working on a doc series based on Lenny for HBO as well. But that’s different than the TV show.”

“That’s different from the TV project and that’s different than the movie that’s airing next month,” Dunham added. “So we’re feeling lucky and busy.”