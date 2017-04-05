Lena Dunham Gets 'Golden' — and Naked — with Jimmy Kimmel and the Ladies (and Gent) of Girls

Lena Dunham is taking her clothes off with Jimmy Kimmel — but all in the name of late-night TV.

Ahead of Wednesday evening’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the nightly talk show teased Dunham’s appearance with her Girls costars.

In the image shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Instagram account, 30-year-old Dunham, who plays Hannah on the HBO series, gets naked and only sports a short, white wig and pearls on the Golden Girls-inspired set.

Allison Williams (Marnie), Zosia Mamet (Shoshanna) and Jemima Kirke (Jessa) also joined in on the fun and traded their 20-something characters for Golden Girls-inspired costumes, including wigs, robes, hair rollers and glasses. Andrew Rannells (Elijah) was also in attendance.

In a teaser of tonight’s episode, Dunham, Williams, 28, Mamet, 29, and Kirke, 31, each channel characters from the 1990s sitcom, which starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty.

“THIS IS HAPPENING TONIGHT! #Kimmel #Girls @JimmyKimmel @LenaDunham @AndrewRannells #AllisonWilliams @AW #JemimaKirke @ZosiaMamet @GirlsHBO” Live’s Instagram account captioned the image.

THIS IS HAPPENING TONIGHT! #Kimmel #Girls @JimmyKimmel @LenaDunham @AndrewRannells #AllisonWilliams @AW #JemimaKirke @ZosiaMamet @GirlsHBO A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Don’t miss the cast of #Girls with @JimmyKimmel on @JimmyKimmelLive tonight at 11:35/10:35c on ABC. A post shared by Girls on HBO (@girlshbo) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

And Kimmel, 49, also joined in on the fun! Seemingly channeling the 1970s series CHiPS, the late-night host also de-clothed and only sported a police officer-looking shirt (no pants), aviator glasses and black motorcycle gloves for the episode.

Girls is currently in its sixth and final season.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weekdays (11:35 p.m. ET) on ABC.