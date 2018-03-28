Lena Dunham Insists She Didn't Bite Beyoncé Despite Being 'Patron Saint of She Would Do That'

Cross Lena Dunham‘s name off the list of possible #WhoBitBeyoncé suspects.

On Tuesday night, the 31-year-old Girls creator responded to rumors that she was the unnamed actress who allegedly sunk her teeth into Queen Bey at JAY-Z‘s December concert afterparty in Los Angeles.

“As the patron saint of ‘She would do that…’ I didn’t,” Dunham tweeted, declaring her innocence.

The Internet has been ablaze trying to get to the bottom of this mystery ever since Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, who was at the afterparty, first recounted watching the aftermath of the alleged bite go down.

Lena Dunham and Beyoncé Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest,” Haddish, 38, said in an interview with GQ published Monday, refusing to name the Queen Bey’s attacker. “She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

“Beyoncé stormed away…went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘JAY! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him,” Haddish recalled. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Haddish said she jumped to defend Beyoncé, telling the star her attacker was “gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ ” But Beyoncé kept a cool head. “She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ ”

Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyoncé’s representative, responded to the claim by telling GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

Beyoncé and Tiffany Haddish at JAY-Z's afterparty. Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

Since then, a slew of suspects have risen to the top including Dunham, Sara Foster, and Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan.

Ryan Murphy even joked that he would make the controversy the center of the next season of American Crime Story, asking fans on Instagram “Who Should Play Beyoncé?”

Foster, 37, publicly released a statement on Instagram Monday, declaring her innocence. “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé,” she wrote.

Lathan, 46, also denied the claims on Twitter, writing, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

TMZ reports that it was Lathan, however. “It was not an aggressive bite. It was playful and noninvasive but still caught Beyoncé off guard,” sources told the site on Tuesday — adding that Lathan, “was talking to JAY-Z in a way that made Beyoncé uncomfortable” leading the mother of three to confront Lathan, who “brushed off any insinuation of inappropriate conduct and then gave her a jokey bite.”

Sanaa Lathan and Beyonce Jeff Vespa/WireImage

At least one other person knows who did it (or at least says she does): Chrissy Teigen

The cookbook author and Lip Sync Battle host, 32, tweeted on Monday that she knows the unnamed actress who Haddish claims bit the “Lemonade” singer. “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” she wrote. “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.”

She remained tight-lipped about the identity of the actress when pressed for details by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Tuesday’s the Today show.

“There was a bite, yes,” Teigen said, refusing to give any more information (but admitting it was hard to keep quiet). “Listen, I think we’ve all done things under the influence.”

“It’s not who I thought, I will say,” the expectant mom added. “The problem is I love everybody involved so I’m like zip. You know I share everything. It’s you guys! It’s so hard.”

Chrissy Teigen Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Teigen also joked that she understood why the situation went down and even had to double check with husband John Legend that it wasn’t actually her.

“If I had a dollar for every time that I had a few glasses of wine or something and would have done something like that? Oh man, very rich,” Teigen teased. “I asked John yesterday, I was like ‘It’s not me, is it?’”