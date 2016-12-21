Lena Dunham Says She Never Meant to Trivialize Abortion on Her Podcast: 'It Didn't Translate'

Lena Dunham took to Instagram on Tuesday to apologize for comments she made on her Women of the Hour podcast, where she stated that she hadn’t had an abortion, but wished that she had.

“My latest podcast episode was meant to tell a multifaceted story about reproductive choice in America, to explain the many reasons women do or don’t choose to have children and what bodily autonomy really means,” her post began. “I’m so proud of the medley of voices in the episode. I truly hope a distasteful joke on my part won’t diminish the amazing work of all the women who participated.”

The 30-year-old actress said her comment came from a “delusional girl” perspective that “careens between wisdom and ignorance.”

Dunham stirred up controversy when she recalled a visit to a Texas Planned Parenthood years ago, when a girl asked her to share her experience with abortion.

The Girls creator said she found herself explaining that she’d never had an abortion.

“And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt that it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department.”

She concluded, “Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”

On Instagram, Dunham wrote she “would never, ever intentionally trivialize the emotional and physical challenges of terminating a pregnancy,” adding, “My only goal is to increase awareness and decrease stigma.”

“My life is and always will be devoted to reproductive justice and freedom,” Dunham continued. “I look forward to fighting with you all for the next four years and beyond.”