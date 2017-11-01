LeeAnne Locken Storms Off RHOD Reunion After Costars Claim They Don't Feel Safe Around Her

LeeAnne Locken, D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott ended season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas on opposite sides of a divide with castmates Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Cary Deuber.

So it only make sense that for the two-part reunion, kicking off this Monday, the six ladies would be split on two couches and ready to bring all their drama out on the table.

For Locken, that means being confronted by Redmond, Hollman and Deuber about some of her alleged bad behavior. And boy, do the ladies go in on her. From Locken’s infamous “they’re only hands” line, to her claims about Deuber’s husband Mark and his visits to Dallas gay bar The Round-Up, to the claims about manipulation and lies Redmond threw her way in the season finale, the reunion might as well have been called the “Pick on LeeAnne Locken Show.”

“We didn’t do this to you, you did this to yourself,” Hollman ominously says at one point.

“You take a Xanax and you go f—— crazy,” Redmond says.

Later, the drama gets serious as host Andy Cohen asks Redmond, Hollman and Deuber if they truly don’t feel safe around Locken after Locken made numerous comments, meant in jest, about killing them.

“She threatened my life,” Deuber screams at one point. “How are you going to threaten to kill me? What’s the end game?””

“You said you’re going to come to the reunion with sand paper and there’s a lady with a knife for me,” Hollman added, nervously.

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd Real Housewives’ Business Ever

Locken seems to hold her own throughout most of it — except one part, where she stands up and storms off.

“I can’t,” she says as she leaves. “Get the big security guy to control me. ‘Cause I’m just so dangerous.”

“She doesn’t want to be held accountable,” Deuber shoots back.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays (10 pm. ET) on Bravo