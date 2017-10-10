RHOD's Cary Deuber Feuds with LeeAnne Locken over Rumors of Husband Mark's Sexual Past

LeeAnne Locken and Cary Deuber haven’t exactly been the best of friends during their time together on The Real Housewives of Dallas, often butting heads in some of the show’s most memorable arguments. But on Monday’s all-new episode, the two outspoken ladies finally apologized to each other and made a promise to play nice from here on out.

Of course, that only happened after each threw out damaging claims about the other’s partner — Locken saying that Cary’s husband Mark Deuber had been involved in sexual experiences with other men and Carey saying that Locken’s fiancé Rich Emberlin had “the world’s smallest penis.”

Those allegations were both made behind the each other’s back, too. So naturally, Locken and Carey’s fellow Dallas Housewives had to make sure everything was out on the table during a rocky boat ride while on vacation in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Cary admitted to her wrongdoing first. “I was joking and I said, ‘Oh I heard around town that he has a tiny little penis,’ ” she told Locken. “It was a joke.”

“I shouldn’t have said anything about Rich, ever, and it was in a joking fashion,” she continued, reminding Locken that her friend Brandi Redmond was present at the time the comments were made. “Brandi was laughing and thought it was funny.”

Though Locken disputed Cary’s claims — assuring fans that “I’m quite happy, I don’t have any issues” — it was Redmond who ended up making the most noise next.

“I’m sorry I’m put in the f—— middle because [LeeAnne] talks s— about [Cary’s] husband and [Cary] talks shit about [LeeAnne’s fiancé],” Redmond screamed. “Why am I in the f—— middle and have to deal with it? You two own your own s—. It’s all about you accepting the fact that you both talk s— about each other. I don’t want to be in the f—— middle.”

Redmond then told Cary the comments Locken had made regarding Mark, which RHOD fans will remember happened moments before Locken went under the knife to have her breasts redone.

“[Cary’s] husband gets his d— sucked at The Round-Up,” Locken had said, naming a popular country-western gay bar and dance hall in Dallas. “I know the boys who did it.”

They were harsh words to make towards Cary, who is a registered nurse and operative assistant to her plastic surgeon husband Mark. But Locken felt that Cary had thrown the first punch by claiming her doctor wasn’t board-certified as a plastic surgeon.

“Why is it so f—— important to Cary to come for me all the time?” Locken had asked Redmond. “She’s gonna come for me one day, and it isn’t gonna be pretty. I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth. I grew up with a lot of things in my hands. And they’re not knives, they’re just hands. But they work quite well.”

Looking back on her comments, Locken took responsibility.

“I’ll own that, that has been said to me,” Locken told Cary, confessing to viewers, “I really don’t want to repeat all the crap I’ve heard about Mark. I think anyone who comes to Dallas and mentions his name is going to hear the same s— I hear. I spend the majority of my time in the LGBT community. Is he gay? Is he straight? Is he bisexual? Does he dress in women’s clothes? Does he not? Does he have a secret closet at the house? I don’t know, I don’t care.”

Cary was, understandably, upset.

“I mean, really? Wow. That’s low honey. That’s very low. And how is that your business? F— off,” she said. “Why do you repeat that? Why do you repeat negative things? They’re so awful and so hurtful to someone who has a child whose 20, and a child who is 4 and a child who is 16. It’s just the most outrageous made-up thing that I’ve ever heard!”

“My husband is an amazing man. I just want the rumors to stop. It’s all b—— and rumors and it’s not funny,” Cary continued, then asking viewers, “At what point do you throw in the towel and walk away? She’s unhealthy for me to be around. Physically unhealthy. Her energy is repulsive.”

Again Locken apologized, but in her eyes, her digs were retaliatory to the hurtful “jokes” she often has heard about herself from Cary.

“You don’t have to say something that’s funny. I don’t laugh or make a joke about what I say that’s hurtful or mean or ugly. I f——- own it and I f—— apologize for it,” Locken said. “I feel like I haven’t heard one apology from you. What I say, you’re like ‘I’m Satan,’ but with you it’s like, ‘I’m a good person.’ ”

“I don’t make a joke about it. I don’t five seconds later write it off to ‘I was being funny,’ ” Locken added. “Do I try to say what emotionally led me there? One hundred percent. Am I going to cry right now? No. I’m f—— hurting … right now. I sat here and I took everything that everyone said to me.”

Her breakdown appeared to inspire a breakthrough for Cary.

“I 100 percent have fault — 100 percent,” Cary admitted. “Honestly, it is hard when I hear things like that that is so damaging and so hurtful. I don’t do the right thing and I own that, I own that I do not do that.”

“It is not okay. It’s 100 percent not okay, LeeAnne. But when I hear stuff like that, I f—— panic. I f——– panic. And I’m like, ‘She’s saying all of this again, how is this happening?’ ” Cary said.

Finally hearing one another, both owned up to their wrong-doings and said they’d do better moving forward.

“I 100 percent apologize about that joke,” Cary said again. “I shouldn’t have said it. If you hear a rumor about one of our families, just please don’t repeat it.”

Locken was on board with that. “100 percent,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.