Lebron James knows ’tis the season for giving!

The Cleveland Cavaliers star recently surprised John and Angel Whorton with a hand-delivered $1.3 million cash prize, which the couple won on the inaugural Dec. 19 episode of his NBC game show The Wall.

Like a scene out of Ocean’s Eleven, James, 31, held onto the two bags of money as he headed towards the Whorton’s doorstep. Much to the winners’ surprise, they were not expecting to see the three-time NBA champion or the $1.3 million at their home.

“A little $1,300,010 stocking stuffer surprise c/o NBC, #SpringHill & The Wall. PUMPED for season 1!!” he wrote on Facebook along with the four-minute clip.

$12 million was on the line last night. Find out what #NBCTheWall's first contestants won! https://t.co/eX7eBstVxL — The Wall (@NBCTheWall) December 20, 2016

Also in the video, James, who serves as The Wall‘s executive producer, explained that he created the show “for normal people to be able to have an opportunity to change their lives and not only for the grown-ups, but this is for the kids.”

The new primetime game show follows two-person teams as they attempt to answer trivia questions with big money on the line. Similar to the Plinko game, a ball is launched down a giant wall – hence the show’s title – lined with a series of pegs, and then lands in a slot marked with a monetary value. The slot determines how much the duo could win – or lose – based on their trivia answers.

The Wall, hosted by Chris Hardwick, returns for a two-night premiere on NBC on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3.