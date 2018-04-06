Teen Mom 2 Star Leah Messer Shares Heartbreaking Question Daughter Ali Asked Her

Teen Mom 2‘s Leah Messer had to answer a heartbreaking question by her daughter, Ali, on Wednesday.

“As I’m doing Ali girls makeup she looks at me and says. “Mom, what’s it like to see with two eyes?” … 😭,” Messer shared on Twitter about her 8-year-old daughter, who struggles with muscular dystrophy — a genetic disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass.

“Everyday I wish I could take her place but I know there’s a greater purpose!” the reality star, who is also mom to Ali’s twin Aleeah, and 5-year-old, Addalyn, shared.

Added Messer: “Just broke my heart. 😞💔”

Messer, 25, has been open about her daughter’s struggle with muscular dystrophy on the MTV reality series.

Back in September, she was worried about the state of Ali’s lungs and heart. “They did testing on everything, her heart, her lungs,” Messer told her sister, Victoria, about the series of tests Ali underwent after complaining about shortness of breath at the time.

“She does have allergies that are restricting her airways and causing asthma,” continued Messer, who also successfully obtained a school aid for Ali after talking to her daughter’s school.

In an episode of Teen Mom 2 just one month before, Messer received a phone call from Ali’s father and her ex, Corey Simms, saying he was taking their daughter to the hospital.

“The reason I am calling is because Ali is having a hard time catching her breath and I think I need to take to her to the emergency room because she says she couldn’t breathe,” he said. “She’s fine… I think it’s a little scarier for us. But we’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Besides struggling with her breathing, Ali’s teachers notified Messer of her constant falls while walking at school, while Ali complained about her difficulties opening her food during lunch time and not having enough time to eat a full meal.

“She had mentioned to us that she hadn’t been eating at school and that she was falling a lot,” Messer said during the episode. “She needs somebody with her, by her side, at all times.”

“I’m fighting for Ali — I’m going to do everything that she needs done,” she said. “We wanted her to be independent, and at the same time things are becoming progressive.”

After her meeting with the school, Messer told Ali the news about her new aid.

“Whenever you’re at lunch and you’re going to eat, you’ll have somebody who’ll open your food,” she told her daughter.