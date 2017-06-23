Bachelor Alum Leah Block Apologizes After Rachel Lindsay Calls Out Her Racially Insensitive Tweet

Rachel Lindsay broke down on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, tearing up while discussing the pressures she feels being the first black woman to lead the hit reality TV dating competition show.

But off camera, the 31-year-old attorney had no problem shutting down Bachelor alum Leah Block this week for a racially insensitive tweet.

Block, who vied for Ben Higgins’ heart on his season of the show and also appeared in season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, made an inappropriate joke while watching Monday’s episode — tweeting, “I’m sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_? DEAD.”

She deleted the tweet and apologized for her remarks soon thereafter — explaining, “In no way was I trying to offend anyone and I’m very sorry if I did. I had no idea it would be so harmful.”

Lindsay saw the comment before Block deleted it though — and was reminded of Lee Garrett, an eliminated competitor on her season who came under fire recently for the racially charged insults on his own Twitter account.

“Let me know if she wants to meet Lee… they sound like they would have a lot in common,” Lindsay wrote — hashtagging her post “#ihavetimetoday.”

Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday https://t.co/CgEzZLxAWJ — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 20, 2017

On Wednesday, Block posted a longer apology to Lindsay on her Facebook page — titled “Starting Now” — where she acknowledged her insensitivity and admitted that she had been initially defensive to offended fans.

“The tweet came from a place that humored the failure of representation of minorities in reality TV and belittled the significance of Rachel’s presence on the show,” she wrote. “I acknowledge that entertaining this kind of humor is a passive and careless action that stifles the progress the black community has made in television and continue to make in this industry. It is vitally important to prioritize these experiences and help destroy the oppressive forces that threaten minority communities. My tweet did neither of those things and I see that as a personal failure.”

“In my initial Twitter responses to concerned Bachelor Nation fans, I was defensive,” she continued. “The attacks directed at me felt to be responses to the epidemic of injustice we have towards individuals of marginalized identities — especially the black community. I accept responsibility for my ignorance and as I move forward I will engage in these issues so I can become an informed ally who would never consider that tweet to be funny in the first place.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Lindsay Cracks Under ‘Pressures’ of Being First Black Bachelorette as Accusations of Racial Targeting Fly

Block ended her note by explaining she was “looking forward,” wishing Lindsay and her suitors the best of luck.

“Our Society should have no place for hate that targets any minority group,” she said. “We can’t make the future better until we make ourselves better. And I’m starting now.”

Lindsay is not only the first black star to lead a Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise, but her season is also cast with the most racially diverse suiters in the history of the dating show.

While breaking down on Monday’s episode, she explained, “I already know what people are going to say about me and judge me for the decisions that I’m making. I’m going to be the one that has to deal with that and nobody else. And that’s a lot.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.