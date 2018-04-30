Inside Lea Michele’s 'Very Private' Proposal: 'It Was So Romantic,' Source Says

Lea Michele couldn’t have asked for a more romantic proposal.

“It was a super private proposal,” a friend of the actress tells PEOPLE, just days after the Glee alum, 31, announced her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich.

“Their relationship has been very private, but they’re so happy. It was so romantic and she’s just so excited and feels so lucky. He’s a really nice guy,” the friend continues. “Lea is extremely happy.”

Zandy Reich and Lea Michele Venturelli/Getty

RELATED: Lea Michele Is Engaged! Glee Alum Shows Off 4-Carat Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Zandy Reich

After over a year of dating, Reich proposed to Michele with a four-carat elongated radiant cut ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

Sharing the happy news alongside a photo of her gorgeous engagement ring, Michele simply captioned the snap, “Yes.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Declares Love for Boyfriend Zandy Reich Ahead of Her 31st Birthday

Although the pair have only been dating since 2017, they were friends for years before things turned romantic.

“They were introduced by Lea’s best friend, Stephanie Levinson. Zandy is best friends with Stephanie’s husband, so they all know and love each other,” the friend explains. “He’s a very business-minded guy and super smart. He started working for Theory and now he’s president of AYR. Lea’s always been a big fan of the clothing company and has worn their clothes to events.”

Lea Michele Lea Michele/Instagram

RELATED: Lea Michele’s Boyfriend, Family and Cat Keep Her Centered: ‘I’m Very Happy and I Can’t Hide It’

Another pal of Michele’s tells PEOPLE that “this is the happiest that Lea has ever been.”

“Zandy is perfect for her. She knew it was right early on in their relationship,” the pal says. “She’s been through so much, everyone close to her is just thrilled that she’s found happiness.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Michele previously told PEOPLE that Reich helps her stay grounded.

“When I’m not working, I’m at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love — and that’s how I reset, and that’s how I center myself,” she said. “It’s so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone.”

She added: “I’m very happy and I think that you can tell. I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.”