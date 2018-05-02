Lea Michele and Fiancé Zandy Reich Step Out for the First Time Since Announcing Their Engagement

Lea Michele and her fiancé Zandy Reich were glowing while on a stroll just days after the actress announced they were engaged.

The Glee alum, 31, and Reich were photographed walking arm-in-arm in New York City on Tuesday — the first time the actress showed off her engagement ring in public.

Michele looked happy for the outing, when she wore a tan coat, black V-neck shirt, blue jeans and black boots as her diamond ring sparkled in the sunlight as she held her coffee cup.

On Saturday, Michele shared a photo of herself with her ring-adorned hand covering her face and the caption, “Yes,” including a diamond ring emoji.

A source close to the pair told PEOPLE “the couple couldn’t be happier” with their engagement.

The pair dated for over a year before Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, proposed to Michele with a ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

They were first romantically linked in July 2017.

Michele previously told PEOPLE in November 2017 that Reich helps her stay grounded.

“When I’m not working, I’m at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love — and that’s how I reset, and that’s how I center myself,” she said. “It’s so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone.”

She added: “I’m very happy and I think that you can tell. I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.”

Michele’s longtime collaborator and boss, Ryan Murphy, even gave his “stamp of approval” to her beau.

“When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it,” Michele said on the Emmys red carpet in September 2017. “Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”