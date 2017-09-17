Lea Michele Got Ryan Murphy’s ‘Stamp of Approval’ for Boyfriend Zandy Reich: ‘It Sealed the Deal’

Ryan Murphy has given Lea Michele his blessing.

Michele, 31, has been dating boyfriend Zandy Reich for a few months, but only recently got the “stamp of approval” from her dear friend and former Glee and Scream Queens boss, Ryan Murphy.

“We were with Ryan Murphy yesterday. Ryan is my family — he’s one of the greatest friends in the world that I have,” Michele told Giuliana Rancic on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

“When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it,” Michele, who was spotted running her hands through Zeich’s hair on the Emmys red carpet, added. “Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”

In August, the actress shared a sweet photo on Instagram showing herself embracing Reich and publicly declared her love.

“Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was,” she captioned the romantic shot of the couple watching waves roll across the beach.

“So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z,” she continued.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.