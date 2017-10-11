Lea Michele Is Jumping for Joy as She Goes Nude in Sultry Bedroom Photo Shoot

Lea Michele is jumping for joy — and showing off her fit figure!

The former Glee star shared a series of nearly nude photos to Instagram on Wednesday, showcasing her toned physique on a bed.

In the first image, titled “Bed Series // Happy,” The Mayor actress sports a black thong and covers her chest and stomach with a pillow as she smiles and jumps on the pink and white bed covers.

Michele, 31, followed the first photo with two more — captioned “Bed Series // Boyfriend Jeans” — in which she dons boyfriend jeans but goes topless and covers her breasts with her hands and hair.

WATCH: Lea Michele Reveals ‘Finn’ Tattoo When She Strips Down for Nude Photoshoot

Not only did Michele wear boyfriend jeans in the second and third images, but she also modeled them in support of her beau, Zandy Reich. She tagged AYR in the images, the clothing company of which Reich is president.

Back in July, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Michele and Reich had started seeing each other.

WATCH: Lea Michele Declares Love for Boyfriend Zandy Reich Ahead of Her 31st Birthday

A month later, Michele declared her love for her boyfriend on social media ahead of her birthday.

“Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was,” she captioned a sweet shot of the couple watching waves roll across the beach. “So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z.”