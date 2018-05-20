Lea Michele & Fiancé Zandy Reich Step Out in Workout Wear After She Discusses Wedding Planning

The couple that sweats together, sticks together.

Lea Michele and fiancé Zandy Reich both looked ready for the gym in Los Angeles on Saturday. The 31-year-old actress — dressed in a grey hoodie, headband, black workout pants and bright coral sneakers — linked arms and held hands with Reich, who sported similar muted athleisure wear and a baseball cap.

On top of her impending nuptials, Michele is kicking off her 14-city LMDC Tour with former Glee costar Darren Criss on May 30 in Nashville. (See all the dates here.)

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich Danziger/Splash News

Michele announced her engagement to Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, on Instagram last month, posting a photo of herself with her ring-bearing hand on her face. “Yes,” she wrote in the caption, including a diamond ring emoji.

“It was a super private proposal,” a friend of the actress told PEOPLE just days after the big moment. “Their relationship has been very private, but they’re so happy. It was so romantic and she’s just so excited and feels so lucky. He’s a really nice guy. Lea is extremely happy.”

RELATED: Everything Newly Engaged Lea Michele Has Said About Love and Heartbreak

Michele, who shared that her Spring Awakening costar Jonathan Groff would serve as the maid of honor, previously revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Reich, her boyfriend of over a year, surprised her with the proposal while the duo were in the Hamptons. Reich gave Michele a four-carat diamond ring personally designed for the bride-to-be with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

“It was so great,” Michele told PEOPLE. “It was very private, so it was just nice to be with our families and stuff for a while.”

Zandy Reich and Lea Michele Venturelli/Getty

Though Michele said her engagement “doesn’t feel real” quite yet, she’s ready to tackle wedding planning — when she has time, that is.

“I’m definitely thinking about it! I’m a busy person and I feel like you have to make it a priority because if you don’t, there’s always stuff that’s going to come and get in the way and take your time and attention,” she explained. “I try to make sure I try to carve out a little bit of time every day to just chip away at some planning.”

As for when she knew Reich was the one?

“I think when I realized my father potentially liked him more than me,” she said. “I really think that’s when I realized he was the one!”