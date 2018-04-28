Lea Michele Is Engaged! Glee Alum Shows Off 4-Carat Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Zandy Reich

Lea Michele is a bride-to-be!

The Glee alum, 31, announced her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich on Instagram Saturday, simply captioning a photo of herself on the beach with her hand on her face, “Yes,” and including a diamond ring emoji.

A rep for Michele confirms the engagement news to PEOPLE.

“The couple couldn’t be happier,” a source close to the pair tells PEOPLE.

After over a year of dating, Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, proposed to Michele with a four-carat elongated radian cut ring that he personally designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

The couple was first romantically linked in July 2017.

Michele previously told PEOPLE in November 2017 that Reich helps her stay grounded.

“When I’m not working, I’m at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love — and that’s how I reset, and that’s how I center myself,” she said. “It’s so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone.”

She added: “I’m very happy and I think that you can tell. I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.”

Michele and Reich’s romance even received the “stamp of approval” from her longtime collaborator and boss, Ryan Murphy.

“When my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that was it,” Michele said on the Emmys red carpet in September 2017. “Yeah my parents, yeah friends, whatever. But Ryan Murphy, it’s a done deal — it sealed the deal.”