Lea Michele celebrated her birthday early with her beau by her side.

The actress/singer shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Sunday showing herself embracing boyfriend Zandy Reich, to whom she publicly declared her love on the photo and video-sharing app.

“Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was,” she captioned the sweet shot of the couple watching waves roll across the beach.

“So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z,” she continued. (Michele turns 31 on Tuesday.)

Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Lea Michele Calls Céline Dion an ‘Incredible Inspiration’

Back in July, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Michele and Reich, the president of clothing company AYR, had started seeing each other.

“They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years,” a source said. “Things turned romantic recently and they’re dating now.”

Michele previously dated model Matthew Paetz and her late Glee costar Cory Monteith, to whom she recently paid tribute on the fourth anniversary of his death.