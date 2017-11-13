Lea Michele and Boyfriend Zandy Reich Enjoy a Romantic Hike

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich are taking their love to new heights.

On Sunday, the Glee alum and her boyfriend enjoyed a hike in the Los Angeles area. Michele, 31, later took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie of the two, with Zeich planting a kiss on her cheek.

She also posted a photo of herself showing off her yoga skills atop a hill.

“You have to climb the mountain to get the view!” she wrote. “Happy Sunday everyone.”

In July, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Michele and her longtime friend Zeich, who is the president of clothing company AYR, had started seeing each other. Reich is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the former head of business development for clothing brand Theory.

“They’ve been friends for a long time, a few years,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Things turned romantic recently and they’re dating now.”

Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life.. it was. So much to be grateful for, but mostly you.. got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… ❤️ u Z A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Ahead of her 31st birthday in August, the actress and singer sent her new beau a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

“Last year, in this same spot, on this same day, you told me 30 was going to be the best year of my life… it was,” she captioned the a shot of the couple watching waves roll across the beach.

“So much to be grateful for, but mostly you,” she added. “Got a feeling 31 is going to be even better… [love] u Z,” she continued.