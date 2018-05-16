Lea Michele Jokes She 'Blacked Out' During Proposal as She Kicks Off Wedding Planning

Lea Michele doesn’t exactly remember every moment of her now-fiancé Zandy Reich‘s April marriage proposal.

“I was surprised,” Michele told PEOPLE at the Kim Crawford Wines event at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Tuesday. “I think the first thing I said to him was, ‘Stop joking around!’ So I was super surprised.”

Continued the 31-year-old, “Everyone said, ‘Try to be present because it’ll happen so quickly.’ Which I didn’t listen to at all and blacked out and I barely remember. We both blacked out and were like, ‘What? Did we say yes? Is this happening?’ ”

Michele previously revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Reich, her boyfriend of over a year, proposed while the duo were in the Hamptons. Reich — the president of clothing company AYR — gave Michele a four-carat diamond ring personally designed for the bride-to-be with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas.

“It was so great,” Michele told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “It was very private, so it was just nice to be with our families and stuff for a while.”

Though Michele said her engagement “doesn’t feel real” quite yet, she’s ready to tackle wedding planning — when she has time, that is.

“I’m definitely thinking about it! I’m a busy person and I feel like you have to make it a priority because if you don’t, there’s always stuff that’s going to come and get in the way and take your time and attention,” she explained. “I try to make sure I try to carve out a little bit of time every day to just chip away at some planning.”

As for when she knew Reich was the one?

“I think when I realized my father potentially liked him more than me,” she said. “I really think that’s when I realized he was the one!”