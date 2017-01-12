Big Boo is back on the market.

Orange Is the New Black star Lea DeLaria announced that she and longtime girlfriend Chelsea Fairless have called off their engagement and broken up just days after their scheduled wedding date.

The 58-year-old actress shared that the couple’s split was “amicable” and made light of the situation by posting their engagement photo, which shows the duo superimposed next to Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor, all wearing wedding attire.

“Apparently this was an eerily prophetic choice of engagement photo as our relationship has since gone the way of David and Liza, with one small exception: our split is amicable. Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative,” DeLaria and Fairless captioned the image, shared on each of their Instagram accounts. “We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other.”

The 1987 song “It Must Have Been Love” plays in the video.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Lea Delaria Opens up about Supreme Court Decision to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

The couple was set to wed on January 8, DeLaria’s late parents’ wedding anniversary.

Comedian and DeLaria’s “really good pal” Sandra Bernhard was on board to officiate the ceremony.

The actress announced her engagement to Fairless, a fashion editor, in February 2015.

“It’s safe to say that is will be the event of the season,” DeLaria wrote, “or a total s— show.”