Laverne Cox Teases Plot Details for Orange Is the New Black Season 5: 'It's Really Juicy'

June can’t come soon enough!

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, Laverne Cox revealed some new details surrounding the upcoming 5th season of Orange Is the New Black — which premieres June 9 on Netflix.

“It is really juicy and really amazing,” gushed Cox. “If you’re a fan, and I’m a fan of the show even as a person who is on it, when I got the script I felt like I was tearing into it. When actually, it was on my iPad [and I was] scrolling down like, ‘What happens?’ because it was a cliffhanger at the end of season 4.”

Spoiler alert, Samira Wiley‘s character, Poussey Washington, dies after a prison riot and the officials want to try and cover it up. Thus leading the inmates to march toward the prison’s entrance to where a guard had a hidden gun, but his gun quickly fell out of his hands and into Daya’s (Dascha Polanco), leaving her to make the final call as to whether or not to shot him.

“Next season happens in three days, all 13 episodes happen in a three-day period,” Cox revealed. “So we are jamming a lot in. A lot happens in that period of three days.”

Orange Is the New Black season five premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.