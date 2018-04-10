Laverne Cox Reveals New Boyfriend on Social Media with a Sexy Bedroom Snap

Laverne Cox has shared the first photo of her boyfriend!

The Orange Is the New Black star, 45, posted a bedroom selfie of herself and the new man in her life on her Instagram Story Sunday.

The actress – who wore lingerie in the picture while her beau was barechested – did not caption the image, but did post it with plenty of love as she added 14 red heart emojis to the image.

Though she did not disclose the name of the blond hottie, it is believed it is the same man to whom the star was referring to last month when she proclaimed she’s in love.

The Glam Masters host told Access Hollywood that she and her boyfriend met on Tinder 9 months ago.

“I’m in love. It’s incredible, it really is. It’s like love is so incredibly healing,” she said in March.

“I’m a Tinder girl. When I broke up with my ex, I went back on Tinder, because I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps. You have to be on the apps to be in the game,” she said.

Since swiping right on each other, the pair has introduced one another to their families.

“Everybody gets along. His family’s amazing. My mom likes him. It’s good,” Cox said.

The actress previously talked about her dating life and how she was kept a “secret” in her past relationships.

“Trans women deserve to be loved out and in the open and in the light,” Cox told Cosmopolitan South Africa in January. “As a black transgender woman, I’ve often been kept a secret by the men that I’ve dated.”