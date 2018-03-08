'I'm in Love': Laverne Cox Gushes About Her Boyfriend of 8 Months (Who She Met on Tinder!)

Laverne Cox is in love.

The Orange Is the New Black actress sat down with Access on Wednesday, when she revealed to Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover that she met her mystery boyfriend of eight months on the dating app Tinder.

“Honestly, I’m a Tinder girl,. When I broke up with my ex, I went back on Tinder, because I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps. You have to be on the apps to be in the game,” she said.

Although Cox — the first openly transgender Emmy nominee — admitted that men did recognize who she was, that didn’t hold her back from going on the app: “You have to take the risk.”

And her screening skills also came in handy too.

“I’m really good at screening,” said Cox, 45. “I’ve been Internet dating for a very long time.”

On her first date with her boyfriend, Cox said she refrained from wearing makeup and went for a more casual look.

“I was like, I’m not going to put all this effort in. If I was coming from an event and I already had makeup on, great. But I’m not putting effort into a guy that I don’t know yet. You might not look like your pictures, you might smell,” she shared.

“My current boyfriend, I showed up on the date with no makeup, had some jean shorts and it worked out,” she said of her man, whom she has been dating “almost eight months.”

As for the nearly year-long relationship, Cox said, “it’s amazing.”

“I’m in love. It’s incredible, it really is,” she said. “It’s like love is so incredibly healing.”

“I’m just so happy. When you’re happy, you kind of want to like — love is life-saving,” she said.

And in the eight months that the couple has been together, the pair has taken a big step in their relationship: meeting the parents!

“Everybody gets along. His family’s amazing. My mom likes him,” she said.

With a smile, Cox added, “It’s good.”