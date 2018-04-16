Laverne Cox Gushes Over Boyfriend She Met on Tinder: 'It’s Really Dumb Luck That We Met'

Laverne Cox has found a man, and he is a keeper!

The Glam Masters host and judge caught up with PEOPLE at the American Express Platinum House on Saturday, when she showed cardmembers festival makeup looks with Milk Makeup founder Zanna Roberts.

“I’m in love. He’s amazing on so many different levels, I’ve never experienced that before,” the Orange Is the New Black star gushed about her new beau, who she has been dating for nine months.

In the past, Cox, 45, has found the dating scene difficult as a trans woman.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“For most of us it’s really hard. It’s been hard for me dating while trans. But there is hope!” she said, confessing that she had to start choosing different men to find a relationship that works.

Laverne Cox Phillip Faraone/Getty

Laverne Cox

The pair met on Tinder, which Cox was planning on deleting when she was convinced to give him a chance.

RELATED VIDEO: Laverne Cox Opens Up About Learning to Love Herself

“It’s really dumb luck that we met and clicked,” she said.

She was newly single and felt ready to get back on the dating scene. When he sent her a meme as the first message, she knew right away that it was a good sign, she said: “Laughter is huge.”

“I like to be in the moment and not think the future, and [right now] I’m very grateful that I get to experience this,” she added. “It’s so deeply connecting. It’s just a full spiritual experience. … I’ve never felt a man as all-in as he is.”